Pak can’t see next sunrise, if our armed forces decide

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned that Pakistan will be wiped out from the global map overnight if India decides to go after it. “Pakistan will not be able to witness next sunrise if Indian soldiers fight for a single day,” he said, while speaking at the solidarity rally against terrorists here.

The Chief Minister led the massive rally along with army veterans, police, members of other security agencies and party leaders from the Secretariat to Indira Gandhi’s statue at Necklace Road by holding the tricolour in his hands.

Addressing the rally, the CM further said the 4-crore population of Telangana was with the Indian soldiers who held nation's pride high by teaching the terrorists a lesson during the ‘Operation Sindoor’. “Irrespective of political differences, India stands united when the nation's sovereignty is at stake. “If we decide, we shall wipe out Pakistan from the global map overnight. Pakistan won’t see the dawn the next day,” he warned.

The Chief Minister reminded Pakistan that it was a nation which was born from the struggles of great souls like Mahatma Gandhi. “Gandhi fought with the British and got independence not only for India but also for Pakistan. We are a peace-loving nation of 140 crore people. If Pakistan disturbs our peace, then Operation Sindoor is the only solution,” he added.