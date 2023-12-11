Palakurthi is all set to get a facelift: MLA Yashaswini

Palakurthi (Jangaon): “Palakurthi will be developed on par with the best constituencies in the State,” the young MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Taking part in the victory rally at Palakurthi on Sunday, she thanked the people for electing her with a huge majority. She defeated six-time MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao in the recently concluded elections.

“The Congress is already committed to fulfilling the election promises, especially the Six Guarantees. Maha Laxmi Free Bus and Rajeev Arogyasri have already been initiated in the first two days of the swearing-in ceremony. The other promises will also be fulfilled quickly,” Yashaswini said.

Yashaswini said her success story was scripted by her mother-in-law Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy. “Without my mother-in-law’s support, I wouldn’t have been in front of you as an MLA. All the credit goes to her. Jhansi Reddy wanted to get into the election fray, but for various reasons she fielded me,” Yashaswini said.

Jhansi Reddy said that the Palakurthi constituency had attracted the whole State as Yashaswini fought seasoned politician Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The people stood on Yashaswini’s side to give her a massive victory. She equated herself and Yashaswini with Sammakka Saralamma who fought valiantly against the then fiefdom. She said that the constituency will witness all-round development within five years.

The MLA and her family members offered prayers at the Someshwara Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The massive rally that started at Nellutla ended at Palakurthi.