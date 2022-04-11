Palamuru girl shines at National basketball event

Mahabubnagar: A tribal girl from Palamuru has brought laurels to the district by exhibiting excellent talent at the 71st National Basket Ball championship held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the first week of April. She helped her team win the runner-up cup with a silver medal in the senior basketball championships.

K Jyothi, hailing from a poor tribal community, has been known to show excellence in sports right from her school days. Recognising her talent, lead basketball coach Md Khaleel enrolled her in training for national selections. She has been training with the coach for the past 7 years and has emerged as a lead district player and represented the district in various sports competitions.

A steady show of good performance got her a free B Tech (ECE) seat at SRM Engineering College based in Chennai. Now, she is studying in the second year.

"Jyothi is an excellent sportsperson with innate talent. Though from a poor tribal community, she went to score a record feat in sports, showing extraordinary resilience both physically and psychologically. She has made the people of not just Mahabubnagar district but the entire state proud of her illustrious stint," said Khaleel. The members of the Mahabubnagar Basketball Association congratulated and wished Jyothi a bright sports career ahead.