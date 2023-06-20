Palamuru project water to flow from August: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has assured the people of Rangareddy district that despite the hurdles being created by the Congress party in completing the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, the government was determined to ensure that the project becomes a reality at the earliest. He said efforts are on to see water for drinking and irrigation purposes be released by August this year.

Participating in the public meeting organised as part of the ‘Haritha Haram – decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day’ at Tummaluru village of Rangareddy district, the Chief Minister said that the people should question the Congress party as to why they got a stay from the Supreme Court which led to stopping of the works.

He said about 85 percent of the project was over and if the Congress party had not put roadblocks, by now water would have flowed from the project.

The Chief Minister, however, assured the people that since BRS would be back in power again, it would take up many more schemes for the benefit of the people of the Palamuru region.

He announced sanctioning of a medical college and Metro rail connectivity from BHEL to Maheshwaram. Referring to mission Haritha Haram, KCR said after Brazil and China, it was Telangana which has planted the highest number of saplings in the world.



So far, 270 crore saplings have been planted. He also said that Godavari water will be inked to Himayat Sagar and Gandipet to meet the drinking water needs of Rangareddy district.

The Chief Minister said that officials have been asked to release Rs 100 crore for free distribution of fruit plants to the people from this year. He claimed that Telangana stood number one in paddy production due to the fast improvement of the green cover in the state by 7.7 percent. The CM said after formation of the new state, Telangana had emerged as number one state in many areas, including per capita income, power consumption, safe drinking water supply, and paddy production.

The Chief Minister handed over the appointment letter to Bhagyalakshmi, wife of Forest official Srinivas Rao who was killed in an attack by some anti-social elements in old Khammam district recently. He announced that she has been appointed as Deputy Tahsildar in the Revenue department.