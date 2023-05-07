Palamuru turns new page: KTR inaugurates prestigious IT Park

Mahbubanagar: K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and MAUD inaugurated the prestigiously constructed IT Park built in over an extent of 400 acres and laid foundation stone for the largest Lithium ion battery manufacturing Park by Amar Raja company near Divitypally village in Mahabubnagar on Saturday.

Earlier KTR inaugurated and laid foundation stone for a 100 feet approach road from NH 44 to the IT park and later inaugurated various Junction beautification works at Ambedkar Chowk, One Town junction and near boys Jr College junction in the district.

While speaking at a meeting the IT and MAUD minister hailed the hard work being done by Excise minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud who is striving day and night to transform the lives of people of Palamuru region and doing excellent work changing the complete face of Mahabubanagar district. He reminded that KCR who had won as MP from Mahabubanagar and achieved new state of Telangana has special love for the people of this land and soon after inauguration of new Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat the chief minister had taken first review on Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.

Earlier while addressing a public meeting Excise minister Srinivas Goud expressed his anger against Congress party state president Revanth Reddy for doing personal comments against the minister and his family members.

He warned the TPCC president that if congress chief calls OBCs and other back ward classes as unfit for politics he threatened that the congress chief will have to face the wrath of these downtrodden communities for his remarks and very soon the people will teach them a lesson in the coming elections. He said Telangana is for all the communities and BRS government and BRS party will give equal priority to all sections and casts unlike the congress party and its leaders.

During the public meeting both the ministers enumerated various development works and welfare schemes launched by the state government for all sections of people in the State and added that with the inauguration of IT park and foundation for India’s first lithium cell Battery manufacturing unit at Divitipally, soon the entire face of Palamuru region will be changed and in the next two years the It park and Amar Raja Batteries company will provide more than 50,000 jobs to the youth in the district.