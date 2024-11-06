  • Menu
Palamuru University Vice Chancellor Prof. G.N. Srinivas Visits Kollapur PG Center

Prof. G.N. Srinivas, the Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, visited the Kollapur PG Center in Nagar Kurnool district. During his visit, he inspected the classrooms and hostel facilities of the PG college.

Nagar Kurnool: Prof. G.N. Srinivas, the Vice Chancellor of Palamuru University, visited the Kollapur PG Center in Nagar Kurnool district. During his visit, he inspected the classrooms and hostel facilities of the PG college. Following the inspection, he held a special meeting with students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to listen to their concerns and feedback. He emphasized the importance of Palamuru University and encouraged both students and faculty to excel in their respective fields, contributing positively to the university’s reputation.

In his address, Prof. Srinivas highlighted that each person’s role is crucial in shaping the future of the university. He assured his support for the development and innovation initiatives at the Kollapur PG Center.

The event was attended by College Principal Dr. Mark Polonius, faculty members, non-teaching staff, PhD scholars, and students.

