Palle Pragathi-2 schedule released: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: In view of second phase of Palle Pragathi, a programme aimed at improving greenery, cleanliness and basic infrastructure in villages, is to be kick-started on January 2.

Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil has on Tuesday released a schedule for the Sarpanches and officials in-charge of their respective Gram Panchayats (GPs).

On January 2, the Sarpanches and the officials have to organise Gram Sabhas before they go on padayatra of the GPs to identify the works to be taken up during the Palle Pragathi-2. They have to focus on nurseries, dump yards, graveyards. The GPs have to complete the purchase of tractors, tankers and dozers according to their needs.

January 3: Cleanliness drive covering all government buildings, removal of unwanted scrub, razing of dilapidated structures, filling of abandoned borewells. January 4: Focus on survival of trees and plantation of saplings. January 5: Cleanliness drive.

January 6: Grounding the works of soak pits. January 7: Shramadanam (voluntary labour) for cleanliness, creating awareness on ill-effects of plastics and plastic waste collection. January 8: Plantation drive. January 9: addressing power supply related problems.

January 10: Focus on dump yards and graveyards. January 11: Soak pits. January 12: Review of works taken up during the Palle Pragathi-2 in the Gram Sabha. The Collector said that all those who strived hard will be given cash rewards and certificate of appreciation during the Republic Day celebrations.