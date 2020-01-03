Trending :
Panchayat Secretary caught taking bribe in Hyderabad

Highlights

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths (ACB) caught a Panchayat Secretary while accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths (ACB) caught a Panchayat Secretary while accepting Rs 25,000 bribe.

Chandrasekhar, who is working as a Panchayat Secretary for Gowrelli mandal of Hayathnagar demanded the bribe from a builder to issue a 'No Objection Certificate'. However, the builder approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the official red-handed. They registered a case against him and are investigating.

On December 21, 2019 - a deputy tahsildar was caught red-handed while taking Rs 15,000 from a woman in Parigi. The officer demanded the bribe to issue pattadar passbook for her one-acre of land.

On November 7, 2019 - a district panchayat officer (DPO) A Ravi Kumar demanded Rs 5 lakh from a former sarpanch, B Eshwar to sort out a special audit of the accounts during his period.

