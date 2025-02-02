Panic strikes as tiger roams villages near Bellampally

Mancherial : A tiger attacked a wild boar in cotton field, adjacent to the Kannala forest area in Bellampalli mandal on Saturday. The tiger has been roaming in the forest area of Kannala and Bugga Rajeshwara Swamy temple since Thursday evening.

People in the area are in a State of panic after forest officials spotted it drinking water from a pond near Kannala village. The tiger, which was seen in the Kannala and Bugga forest areas on Friday morning, moved from the Kunta Ramula Basti Nilgiri forest to the Peddanapalli mango orchards on the same day in the afternoon.

The Bellampalli Range forest officials have also clearly revealed this. At a time when everyone thought that the big tiger had left the Kan-nala forests in Bellampalli, the incident of a tiger attacking a wild boar in the cotton field of a person named Tokala Tirupati in the same area on Saturday is causing widespread concern. The big tiger seen in the Kannala forest area is believed to be B-2, and they have information that it came from the Tiryani forests.

However, while it was thought that the tiger had left the forests, the next day it was seen roaming around in the cotton fields of the Kan-nala forest area, eating a wild boar, raising suspicions. There are suspi-cions that the tiger seen by the forest officials in the Kannala forest ar-ea may not be the same as the tiger roaming in the Peddanapalli mango orchards. In any case, the tiger has been roaming around the forest are-as around the Bellampalli Bugga for three days, causing panic in the areas of Bugga Gudem, Kariselaghattam, Ankusham, Kannala, Laksh-mipuram, and Kunta Ramulu Basti.