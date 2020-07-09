Panic strikes Karimnagar as Covid cases reach 187

Karimnagar: With about 187 Covid-19 positive cases 19, the coronavirus, which is spreading at an alarming rate in towns and villages is worrying the people of Karimnagar district. Out of the 187 cases registered in the district, half of the cases had tested positive in the city.

More than 60 patients were recovered till date and discharged. While 70 others have been undergoing treatment in hospitals and in their residences under the supervision of health officials.

There are more than 50 active cases, who are undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad.

A woman employee of Huzurabad municipality was tested positive on June 24 and expired after two days. A retired government teacher of the same town, who was confirmed positive for Covid-19, also died within 24 hours.

The family members and relatives of the retired teacher did not come forward to claim the body and not even conducted his final rites. When the municipal staff also was afraid to shift the body to burial ground, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Reddy and Superintendent of Huzurabad Area Hospital Ravi Praveen Reddy took the initiation and conducted the final rites of the deceased retired teacher by wearing PPE kits and masks and with the help of medical staff.

Following the orders District Collector K Shashanka, health officials had conducted corona tests to Huzurabad Municipal Chairperson G Radhika and vice-chairperson Nirmala along with 15 staff members and sent the samples for testing as the virus is spreading at an alarming rate in Huzurabad town.

Many people, who were resulted corona positive in Karimnagar district in recent times, had a travel history of Hyderabad. Eight persons were resulted positive in Kashmirgadda region where Indonesians stayed three months ago.

Four members, including mother, two daughters and one son, in a family were tested positive from the same locality; and also a woman of same locality was also tested positive. As more number of cases are being registered in Kashmirgadda area, the officials announced the area as containment zone and imposed lockdown.

It is to be noted that Deputy Mayor Challa Swarupa Rani's husband, a prominent key TRS leader in Karimnagar, Challa Hari Shankar was also tested positive for Covid-19.

District Collector K Shashanka held a review meeting with the officials of health, municipal and panchayat raj departments and ordered them to take immediate precautionary steps for preventing spread of coronavirus and to identify primary contacts along with collecting their samples for testing.

Meanwhile, the ruling body of village panchayats of Palbapur of Veenavanka mandal and Garshkarthi of Gangadhara mandal keeping in view of increase in number of positive cases made a resolution for implementing lockdown voluntarily for 15 days.

They also issued orders for strict implementation of lockdown in their respective villages along with warning the villagers of imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 if they come out on the roads during lockdown hours.