Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results

Karimnagar: Paramita School CBSE students excelled in the Class X results which were announced on Tuesday.

Akula Sri Rama Chandra scored 488 out of 500 marks, Rupa Nigama and Manognya 487 marks each, Spoorthi 481 marks and Godha Varshini 480 marks respectively.

According to principal Gopikrishna, 62 students scored 90 percent and above and 160 students scored 80 percent and above marks. Both the Paramita Heritage and Paramita world school achieved 100 % pass percentage.