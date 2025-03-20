Wanaparthy: Older parents should be considered as gods and should be served in their old age. Said V Rajani, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Senior Judge.

On Thursday, an awareness seminar on laws was organized for the elderly under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority at the Senior Citizen Forum in Wanaparthy. She attended the seminar as the chief guest and said that even if the children do not meet the minimum needs of their elderly parents, they can file a maintenance complaint with the Rural Development Officer under the Senior Citizen Act 2007 to get a monthly maintenance amount from their children. He said that a maximum maintenance amount of ten thousand rupees can be sought.

Similarly, maintenance can also be sought from those who have no children and from the adopted children. If anyone makes parents homeless, they should call the toll-free number 14567 and file a complaint. Similarly, he informed about the functioning of the District Legal Service Authority and how the organization organizes meetings and educates the public and students about the laws. He informed that the toll-free number 15100 can be contacted for legal advice. Legal Aid Assistant Council M Raghu, District Senior Citizen Forum President Srinivas and Mandal Senior Citizen Forum President Nagendram Goud and others participated in the program.