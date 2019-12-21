Pargi: Deputy Tahsildar Vajesh lands in ACB net

Pargi: Deputy Tahsildar Vajesh landed in ACB net, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 here on Friday. According to ACB sleuths, V Satish of the town wanted to digitalise the details of land belonged to his mother.

The deputy tahsildar allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 20, 000 for the work. Satish paid Rs five thousand in advance and approached the ACB. The officials caught the deputy MRO red-handed, said ACB DSP Suryanarayana.

