Pargi: SFI celebrates 50th anniversary

Pargi: The Students Federation of India (SFI) celebrated its 50th anniversary here on Tuesday. SFI district general secretary P Rama Krishna recalled the history of the organisation.

Explaining the objectives of it, he criticised BJP for trying to disrupt the education system in the country. He called upon students and the educated to come forward and play vital role in protecting democracy and diplomacy.

DYFI district president M Ravindra, SFI division vice president A Naresh Prabhu, Bharat, Anil, Narender, Raju, Sai and others were present.