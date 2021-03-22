Parigi: Sabitha Indra Reddy highlights government schemes for women

Parigi: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with Parigi MLA Mahesh Reddy, participated in Women's Day celebrations held at Sharada Gardens in Parigi constituency on Sunday.

ZPTC Mallipeddi Meghana organised the Women's Day celebrations. Later, Sabitha and ZP Chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy were honoured with garlands. They donated sewing machines to local women on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Telangana government had introduced many schemes for women. The Telangana government wanted every woman to excel in all fields. The Minister also said as some women were apprehensive of doing business, the Telangana V Hub would take steps in all possible ways to promote women entrepreneurs.

Later, Sunita Mahender Reddy said in the present times, women needed education and every mother should educate her children. Mahesh Reddy said everyone knew how much importance the Telangana government was giving to women and if a man died, his wife would be given pension so that she did not need to rely on anyone.

TRS women leaders Girija Reddy, Pratima Reddy, TRS youth leaders Anil Reddy, Prabhakar Gupta and others were present.