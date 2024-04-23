Part-2 sequel of fraud of Congress is being witnessed by people: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Tarakarama Rao on Tuesday said there was a part-2 sequel to fraud the people of the State in the Congress government was going on ahead of parliamentary elections. He said ahead of the assembly elections, the Congress party's betrayal part-1 was in full swing. He alleged that the Congress government was once again trying to cheat people by promising to waive off the loans by August this year.

KTR participated in the nomination process of Chevella MP candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar. KTR spoke on the occasion. He said in Telangana, out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, the BRS party should win 12 seats. He said the NDA was unlikely to cross 220 MP seats and the UPA 150 MP seats. “In this context, if the BRS gets 12 MP seats, both the NDA and the UPA will come to KCR and garland him. We will do whatever Telangana wants. There will be a situation where you have to support us,” KTR said. He also said in these elections, the pink party’s rank and file should fight hard and try to win a majority of the seats.

Targeting those who left the party, KTR said leaders line Ranjith Reddy, who enjoyed the MP post and Patnam Mahender Reddy, who enjoyed as State minister in the BRS government had cheated their party, which is like a mother. “Ranjith Reddy and Patnam Mahender Reddy need to be educated in these elections. As soon as we lost power, they slipped out of the party like cowards,” he said. He urged people to vote for their party candidate Kasani Gyaneshwar, who united 93 BC castes and added that he stood up as the voice of the weaker sections while urging people to vote for him. KTR said if the weaker sections want power, they should ensure the victory of Kasani and show the strength of the BCs.

He said people should be reminded of the promises made by the Congress party which came to power by showing paradise on the palm of hands. He said the Congress party should be reminded about the loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu schemes. He alleged that the Congress party had cheated the people by making false promises in the assembly elections.