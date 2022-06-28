Part-time teachers want their services resumed

Karimnagar: Part-time instructors (PTIs) under Telangana Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (TSSA) demanded the State government to retain their jobs in the current academic year.

As part of the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009, the government recruited around 2,500 part-time instructors who have been working on contract basis since 2012 to teach co-curriculum to students in government and Zilla Parishad high schools. Their services would be terminated on the last working day of each academic year and their services would be resumed after schools were reopened. But due to Covid-19 they were not hired for the 2020-21 academic year. Since then, every academic year, PTIs have been waiting for re-engagement in the service. As the officials said they would be re-engaged at a proper time. But the PTIs were facing many financial difficulties due to lack of wages and family maintenance becoming a burden during the summer vacation, complained a craft teacher Boorla Santoshamma.

She demanded the authorities to respond by resuming their services this academic year (2022-23). Even as the schools were reopened the part-time instructors were not reengaged and they should be reinstated immediately.

.APWETA district president drawing teacher Taduri Laxman told The Hans India that they have been struggling for months as officials stating some or the other excuse every year. They were reengaged after going to court after half an academic year had passed.