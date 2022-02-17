Parties in other States taking inspiration from KCR: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Inspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the political parties in five northern States have included the schemes introduced by KCR in their manifesto, said Mayor Y Sunil Rao.

The Chief Minister has emerged as an ideal for the parties of those States and Telangana was going to be a leader in the country with unique welfare and development programmes. It was a matter of great pride that the rest of the States were taking Telangana as a model in public governance, he said.

The Mayor along with Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani and former MLC Nardasu Laxman Rao took part in KCR's 68th birthday celebration held at different places in Karimnagar on Thursday.

TRS party leaders cut cakes, held interfaith prayers, conducted food and fruits distributions, and planted saplings at the District Library. In an innovative programme at 25th division, corporator Edla Sarita Ashok distributed chickens to the people for Sammakka Saralakka Jatara.

The TRS activists also distributed sweets, fruits, flowers and sarees to 35 elder women at an orphanage. TRS' Ponnam Anil Gowd offered 68 kg jaggery for Medaram jatara weighing with Chief Minister KCR's cut out and 68 coconuts were offered at a temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao and others said during the last 8 years of rule, KCR is taking Telangana towards development in all fields. Public welfare schemes like Asara Pension, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubharak, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Dalit Bandhu and others introduced by Chief Minister KCR made Telangana a model in the country.

He said that he was very happy to celebrate the birthday of such a great man in the State. He wished KCR longevity and hoped that he would play a key role in the politics of the country.