Parties on hunt of candidates after BRS names nominees

Karimnagar: With BRS chief KCR announcing former minister Koppula Eshwar as BRS candidate for Peddapally parliamentary seat and B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar seat politics took an interesting turn. As sitting MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Neta joined Congress party a few days ago, KCR decided to field Eshwar from the seat. It is said that a few days ago KCR told Koppula Eshwar to be ready to contest for Peddapally MP seat.

After joining TDP from CPI ML, Eshwar first contested for Medaram assembly seat in 1994 and lost by a narrow margin. He played an active role in the Telangana movement launched by KCR for statehood in 2001, won as MLA for the first time from Medaram Assembly seat in 2004.

In 2008 from Medaram, in 2009 and 2010 he consecutively won from Dharmapuri. After achieving special state in 2014, he became the Chief Whip of the government. After winning as MLA for the sixth time in 2018, he served as Minister of SC Welfare.

KCR may have thought that Eshwar, who is popular among Singareni workers with special political experience, can unfurl the pink flag in Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency. With Eshwar from BRS finalized other parties are hunting for candidates. Whether the current MP Venkatesh Neta will get the Congress ticket or not have to wait and see.

Chennuru MLA Gaddam Vivek’s son Gaddam Vamsi, former minister Chandrasekhar, former MP Suguna Kumari, Gomasa Srinivas, Gajjala Kantam, Asampalli Srinivas, Ootla Varaprasad, Shyam, Sandeep are hoping for multiple ticket.

The ruling BJP at the Center has started hunting for a strong candidate. With the latest developments, political analysts say that the fight for Peddapally Parliament will be tough. Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, who has been with KCR since the beginning, was announced as a candidate again for Karimnagar seat. Vinod Kumar served as Vice-chairman of Telangana State Planning Board (2019-2023).

He represented the Karimnagar constituency of Telangana State in the 16th Lok Sabha and Hanamkonda constituency in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004-2009). He is one of the founding members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and is currently a politburo member and served as the party’s deputy floor leader in the 16th Lok Sabha.

With Bandi Sanjay from the BC community is in the field as a BJP candidate, BRS fielding Velama candidate the experts say that Congress will choose a person from Reddy community or BC community, if that happens, either Praveen Reddy from Congress or Rudra Santosh, who is close to Rahul Gandhi is likely to be announced as the candidate.