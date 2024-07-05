Party high command will decide on State BJP chief says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad : Malakajgiri MP Eatala Rajender said that the party would decide who should be appointed as the BJP state president, and it is immaterial whether or not he was in the race for the party's state president.

Addressing the media on Thursday about the defections of elected representatives from one party to another, he said, “Those who hold no position and join one party deserting another is one thing. However, post-enactment of the anti-defection law, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs are mocking the law in Telangana. Earlier, KCR did the same thing. The anti-defection law would not apply if 26 out of 39 legislators of BRS joined the Congress. However, a single MLA deserting one party and joining another (Congress) without resigning from the party on which he was elected is a gross violation, and such methods are not good, he added. On BJP's prospects in the state, Eatala pointed out that BJP was supposed to come to power in Telangana in 2023. However, it did not happen due to various factors. But with a 15 per cent vote share in the State Assembly elections, the BJP's vote share has gone up by 36 per cent within six months, he said. “BJP has the highest vote share in the entire country,” he said.