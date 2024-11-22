Partymen, aam aadmi air grievances before Dy CM

Hyderabad: The ‘face-to-face with people’ programme administered by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday drew considerable response from people as well as the partymen who shared their grievances.

Hundreds, including representatives of various organisations such as teachers, employees, and students, as well as those seeking Indiramma Indlu, called on Bhatti and submitted their representations. Interestingly, some party leaders also discussed with him about the party's internal issues and urged him to resolve the issue before it's too late. Some 50 partymen from Patancheru constituency approached him to register complaints against the rival group within.

Later speaking to media persons, Deputy CM emphasised that the Congress government was committed to addressing people’s issues through participatory governance. He asserted that unlike the previous BRS regime, which governed from the confines of gadis (palatial houses), the Congress administration led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet is governing from amidst the people.

Emphasising that the caste census is a historic decision, Bhatti Vikramarka felt those with ulterior motives were indulging in spreading false propaganda against the government initiative. "Once the survey is completed, it will put a stop to exploitation of downtrodden and those who looted people till now. The people’s government will lay the foundation to bring the society out of a feudal setup and take it towards an equal society," Bhatti asserted.

The Deputy CM, while emphasising that the women who comprise half of the population should be given equal opportunity to transform themselves into entrepreneurs, said that the government was striving in this direction. He said the government plans to disburse Rs 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over five years to empower women entrepreneurs. He also highlighted agreements with women’s self-help groups to generate 1,000 MW of solar power and underscored the proposals such as leasing RTC buses to women’s groups as part of efforts to ensure economic inclusivity.