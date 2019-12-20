Patancheru: Awareness spread on Dial 100

Patancheru: Police Inspectors Naresh and Prashanth on Thursday organised an awareness programme on Dial 100 in Patancheru and Bollaram for the benefit of students of government girls school and Telangana Model School.

Addressing them, the CIs assured they will not be subjected to stress and assured of protection if they contact the police in time of distress or threat. They advised the students to be bold and tactful when faced with a threat to their safety and give information to the police. Sub-Inspector Sailu, teachers and students were present.