Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Patancheru: Bus hits two-wheeler, one hurt

Patancheru: Bus hits two-wheeler, one hurt
Highlights

A real estate trader, Konda Anil (30), of Kattapocharam sustained serious head injuries here on Monday evening when the Scooty he was riding was hit...

Patancheru: A real estate trader, Konda Anil (30), of Kattapocharam sustained serious head injuries here on Monday evening when the Scooty he was riding was hit by an RTC bus from behind.

The accident occurred on the Dwaraka Way Brige on the outskirts of the town while he was going to Isnapur Crossroads from Kattapocharam. Anil was initially rushed to the government hospital here and later shifted to Citizens Hospitals in Nallgandla. Doctors said his condition was serious. The Patancheru police registered a case following the complaint lodged by Anil's wife Mounika.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top