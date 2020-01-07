Patancheru: Bus hits two-wheeler, one hurt

Patancheru: A real estate trader, Konda Anil (30), of Kattapocharam sustained serious head injuries here on Monday evening when the Scooty he was riding was hit by an RTC bus from behind.

The accident occurred on the Dwaraka Way Brige on the outskirts of the town while he was going to Isnapur Crossroads from Kattapocharam. Anil was initially rushed to the government hospital here and later shifted to Citizens Hospitals in Nallgandla. Doctors said his condition was serious. The Patancheru police registered a case following the complaint lodged by Anil's wife Mounika.