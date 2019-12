Patancheru : Jagga Reddy attends Ayyappa Padi Puja

Patancheru: Sangareddy MLA Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, on Monday afternoon participated in the Ayyappa Padi Puja in J P Colony of the town organised by Lakka Doddi Srinu.

He was felicitated on the occasion. Among those present were Guru Swamy Narra Bikshpathi, Kaju Guruswamy, Gopalakrishna.