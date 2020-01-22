Patancheru: Tellapur records 84% polling

Patancheru: The Tellapur, Ameenpur and Bollaram municipalities on Wednesday recorded voting percentage of 83.9, 65 and 65 respectively in the elections to the urban local bodies. After the peaceful end of polling in the three civic bodies in the evening, the ballot boxes were shifted to the counting centre here in the presence of the candidates.

After witnessing the voting pattern in IDA Bollaram, Sangareddy District Collector Hanmanth Rao said police bundobust had been arranged in 82 problematic polluting stations, out of 366, across seven municipalities in the district. All arrangements had been made for the benefit of voters, he noted. He said the voting was peaceful.

Rao interacted with some voters on the arrangements and on their ID cards. He even helped some physically challenged persons by pushing their wheel-chairs. Speaking to the media, later, the Collector urged the urban voters and those working in software companies to exercise their franchise after taking office permission.