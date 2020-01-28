Patancheru: Tension prevails as TRS groups fight for chairman's post

Patancheru: Tension prevailed during the chairperson's election in IDA Bollaram on Monday. The Chandra Reddy group and Kolan Bal Reddy group in the ruling TRS party were involved in a tough fight. Kolan Roja Rani of the Bal Reddy group managed to bag the chairperson's post with the support of two Congress and three BJP members. Anthireddygari Anil Reddy of the Congress became the vice-chairman.

A strong force of the police, headed by SP Chandrasekhar Reddy, was deployed to ensure law and order in view of the tension allegedly created by the Chandra Reddy group in the municipal office. They resorted to lathi-charge to restore calm.

Meanwhile, the Tellapur and Ameenpur municipal chairmen were elected unanimously on Monday in a peaceful atmosphere. The members of the two municipal councils as decided by local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy were elected.

In Tellapur, Mallepalli Lalitha Somi Reddy (TRS) was elected the chairperson, while Balagoni Ramulu Goud was chosen as vice-chairman.

In Ameenpur, where the elections were held for the first time after the gram panchayat was upgraded as municipality and was taken as a prestige issue by various parties. Of the 24 wards where elections were held, TRS won 14, Congress six, TDP two, BJP and Independent one each.

With the TRS securing a clear majority, there was no scope for any trouble or confusion. However, the winners were taken to a camp and brought directly to the municipal office for the chairman's elections. First the winners of 24 wards were sworn in by officials. At about 12.30 pm the elections of chairman and vice-chairman were conducted, which went on smoothly, as there was no competition among the candidates for the two posts.

Tummala Panduranga Reddy (TRS), who won from ward 1, was elected unanimously as chairman, while Nandaram Narsimha Goud, winner of ward 12, as vice-chairman. Both were later administered the oath of office.