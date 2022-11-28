Patience pays, Talasani tells nominated post wannabes

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders from the City on Sunday were asked to patiently wait for their turn for the nominated posts.

A party leaders meeting, chaired by the Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, from the city was held at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting was organised as part of the 'Atmeeya Sammelanams' that was suggested by the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Srinivas Yadav said that the TRS party would work to upscale the dignity of party leaders and workers and added that those who work hard in the party would get a suitable position and will also be given opportunities in various positions with due respect.

The TRS leader said that the government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would remain in power in the State for another 20 years and that the welfare schemes, which are being implemented in Telangana, were not seen anywhere else in the country. "The announcement of TRS as a national party (BRS) has panicked the BJP and that is why they are adopting various tactics. The BJP government at the Centre is also trying to instigate fear through investigative agencies. We will not be afraid of such agencies. The day is near when you will be held guilty in the public," said Yadav.

The TRS leader said that the Atmeeya Sammelanams of party leaders and workers would be held in all the constituencies and added that the welfare schemes implemented by the Telangana government would ensure TRS' victory and would come back to power. "Do the BJP leaders have the guts to tell people as to what they have done?, What have you done?," He questioned.

Several leaders including Home Minister Md Mahamood Ali, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Corporation chairman and corporators were also present at the meeting.