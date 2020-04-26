Patient dies after lorry rams into ambulance in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: In a sordid incident, a patient died after a lorry rammed into an ambulance while he was being shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the patient from Yellareddy consumed poison to commit suicide. While he was being shifted to the hospital in Yellareddypeta in Rajanna Sircilla district in an ambulance, a lorry from opposite side hit the vehicle near Ugravai stage. The patient was dead on the spot. The police launched an investigation and shifted the body to a hospital.

In another road accident that occurred on Sunday morning, 10 migrant workers suffered injuries when the DCM van they were travelling in turned turtle at Adloor in Kamareddy. It is learned that the migrant workers from UP boarded the DCM van at Medchal to go to their native place.

All the workers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.