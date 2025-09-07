Patients reel in fear as crimes surge at Palamuru general hosp

Mahabubnagar: The Government General Hospital (GGH) in Mahabubnagar has increasingly become a hub of criminal activities, exposing the glaring loopholes and weak security system at the district’s premier healthcare facility. Despite being a lifeline for thousands of patients, the hospital has witnessed repeated incidents of thefts, kidnappings, and harassment, leaving doctors, patients, and their attendants in fear.

According to complaints, thieves often enter the premises disguised as patients or attendants. They not only target patients and their families but also doctors. Allegations suggest that some hospital staff members are colluding with miscreants, allowing these crimes to continue unchecked despite repeated complaints to higher authorities.

Social activist and advocate Diddi Praveen Kumar has repeatedly raised the issue, filing multiple complaints with officials. However, conditions remain unchanged, and the situation continues to deteriorate. Patients and staff allege that the 12-member Special Protection Force (SPF), deployed to secure the hospital that receives over 1,000–2,000 patients daily, has failed to provide effective security.

Several shocking incidents highlight the severity of the problem. Recently, pediatrician Dr. Kamil Ahmed reported that Rs15,000 was stolen from his personal room while he was on duty. In another case last August, a woman lost a gold chain weighing 16 tolas. In 2024, a four-year-old child was kidnapped from the hospital, prompting even the district judge and senior judicial officials to review the security arrangements. Earlier in 2022, a newborn baby went missing from the premises.

Despite such incidents, the SPF personnel are accused of negligence. Allegations point towards ASI Prasad, who heads the hospital security, for failing to perform his duties sincerely. Staff and patients claim he rarely ensures proper vigilance, even though theft and crime reports are frequently filed.

The hospital administration has acknowledged the incidents and promised to install additional CCTV cameras and enforce stricter monitoring. However, activist Praveen Kumar alleged that many of the existing CCTV cameras are defunct, with no efforts made to repair or replace them.