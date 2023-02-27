Pawan Kalyan expresses grief over demise of medical student Preethi

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences over the tragic death of Dr Preeti, who lost her life after battling for five days in the hospital. He stated that if the college management had taken swift and appropriate action against the perpetrators of harassment, Preeti's death could have been prevented. He urged the State government to take strict measures to prevent senior students from harassing their juniors in colleges, particularly in medical and engineering colleges.



Pawan Kalyan demanded that the responsible person should be severely punished for Dr Preeti's untimely death. He expressed his deepest sympathies to Dr Preeti's family and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

The PG medical student fromKakatiya Medical College, Dr Preethi, who was rushed to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after allegedly attempting suicide in Warangal three days ago, was declared dead late on Sunday. Doctors, who did their best to save her, said that she died at 9.16 pm.

Meanwhile, the agitated family members and Girijan organisation activists resorted to agitation at NIMs. They said till KTR comes to the hospital they will not take the body. Parents and activists said the hospital authorities have not given any details of the treatment. This led to mild tension at the NIMs hospital. The doctors association president demanded thorough inquiry by a retired judge.

At 11.50 pm, Health Minister T Harish Rao announced that an inquiry has already been ordered and once the report comes the government will take action against KMC HOD Nagarjuna Reddy. He said the government will stand by the family and help them. He said the CM also expressed his concern over the issue.

"The government has taken the issue seriously and would not spare anyone found guilty," he added. Some of the relatives demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore before the body could be moved to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem. They said they want a clear announcement from the government and even parents refused to see the body. Hospital officials told them that they would speak to the government but still the parents were unrelenting. As per rules, unless the parents sign, the body cannot be shifted. The hospital made necessary arrangements like keeping two ambulances at the hospital so that her body could be taken to Gandhi Hospital. Post mortem is likely to be done on Monday morning. Heavy police bandobust was also made at the Gandhi Hospital. Police made arrangements to create a sort of green channel to take the body. But the parents have refused to take the body. Talking to reporters, Preethi's father Narender said the doctors had given counselling and they said that there was no hope. They told them that till Saturday she was reacting to pain but now they are saying brain was not functioning.