Pawan Kalyan to lay stone for Kondagattu temple developments tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to visit the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana on Saturday. This visit comes in light of a significant collaboration between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan, which has led to the sanctioning of Rs. 35.19 crores by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the temple's development.

During his visit, scheduled between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for a new guesthouse and a hall dedicated to concluding religious vows. The hall will be designed to accommodate up to 2,000 devotees simultaneously, while the guesthouse will feature 96 rooms.

This initiative follows Pawan Kalyan's earlier visit to the temple, where he fulfilled personal vows after his electoral victory, during which temple priests provided insights regarding the proposed constructions. After this, Kalyan engaged with Chief Minister Naidu to secure TTD's support for the project. Acting on Naidu's directions, Kalyan discussed the proposal with TTD Chairman B. R. Naidu, leading to the board’s approval of the necessary funds.

On Saturday, Kalyan will be joined by officials including TTD Chairman B. R. Naidu, MLC Hariprasad, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, and other leaders. Following the foundation stone ceremony, Pawan Kalyan will convene a meeting with Janasena Party leaders and members from Telangana, as well as with candidates who recently claimed victory in the Telangana Panchayat elections with Janasena's backing. These discussions are set to take place at Brundavanam Resort near Kodimyal.