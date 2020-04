Pawan Kalyan transfers Rs 50 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund to fight against coronavirus

Actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan transferred Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister relief fund here on Friday. The Jana Sena chief said that he has transferred Rs 50 lakh as a part of his Rs 2 crore commitment to fight against COVID-19.

On March 26, 2020 - Pawan Kalyan has announced Rs 2 crore, of which Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to the CMRF of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After announcing the donation, Pawan Kalyan asked the party senior leaders hand over the donations should be through bank transfers.





Rs.50 lakh been transferred to Telangana CM releif fund as a part of my Rs.2 crore commitment to fight against covid-19 pandemic @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @BJP4Telangana @JanaSenaParty pic.twitter.com/iU3C6LVHVi — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 3, 2020

The Jana Sena chief also made a transfer of Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister relief fund and Rs 50 lakh to Andhra Pradesh chief minister relief fund.