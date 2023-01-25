Pawan open to forge new alliance

Kondagattu: Seeking to check all speculation on the alliance of Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh in the next Assembly election, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday, declared that he was open for any understanding with "anyone and all" to take on the YSRCP misrule in 2024, while effectively pushing the BJP to a corner over its blues. He has now not only thrown open the field to all anti-Jagan vote seekers but also indirectly asked the BJP to take a call on its AP strategy, in view of the 'dithering' in a section of the national party over the TDP. The national leadership of the BJP has also not cleared the mist yet.

Speaking after performing special 'puja' to his campaign vehicle 'Varahi' at Kondagattu in Telangana, Pawan Kalyan is being seen as a 'loaded one' as he seems to have realised the futility of taking on Jagan in a divided fashion.

There has been intense speculation of late on TDP-Jana Sena alliance in AP following Chandrababu Naidu's meeting with Pawan Kalyan sometime back. It only got a boost when Pawan Kalyan and Naidu declared back to back support when both faced problems with the Andhra Pradesh government imposing restrictions on their rallies and meetings. The attempt of the State Government to 'regulate' the movement of the political leaders in the name of rallies through a GO after twin tragedies struck the TDP supremo's meetings claiming a few lives only bonded them further. The issue is now under litigation, however, both Naidu and Pawan had warned the government of consequences if their movement was curtailed.