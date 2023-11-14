Live
- Armed robbers raid Indian restaurant in New Zealand, flee with cash
- Children are country's future; everyone's duty to safeguard them: President Murmu
- Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
Just In
Pay attention to colonies, apartments to boost polling: KTR
Highlights
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the booth committee members to pay special attention to colonies and apartments so that...
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the booth committee members to pay special attention to colonies and apartments so that polling percentage increases.
He was addressing the party booth-level meeting at Sanathnagar chaired by candidate Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Rao suggested to leaders to go door-to-door and explain to voters the development and welfare programmes taken up by the government in the past nine and a half years.
‘People of Sanathnagar constituency are lucky to have a leader like Thalasani who is constantly among them and is developing the segment a lot’, he said. ‘Yadav is not a leader who campaigns only during elections, but a person who is with people 365 days’.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS