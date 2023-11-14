Pay attention to colonies, apartments to boost polling: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the booth committee members to pay special attention to colonies and apartments so that polling percentage increases.

He was addressing the party booth-level meeting at Sanathnagar chaired by candidate Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Rao suggested to leaders to go door-to-door and explain to voters the development and welfare programmes taken up by the government in the past nine and a half years.

‘People of Sanathnagar constituency are lucky to have a leader like Thalasani who is constantly among them and is developing the segment a lot’, he said. ‘Yadav is not a leader who campaigns only during elections, but a person who is with people 365 days’.