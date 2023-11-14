  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Pay attention to colonies, apartments to boost polling: KTR

Pay attention to colonies, apartments to boost polling: KTR
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the booth committee members to pay special attention to colonies and apartments so that...

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the booth committee members to pay special attention to colonies and apartments so that polling percentage increases.

He was addressing the party booth-level meeting at Sanathnagar chaired by candidate Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. Rao suggested to leaders to go door-to-door and explain to voters the development and welfare programmes taken up by the government in the past nine and a half years.

‘People of Sanathnagar constituency are lucky to have a leader like Thalasani who is constantly among them and is developing the segment a lot’, he said. ‘Yadav is not a leader who campaigns only during elections, but a person who is with people 365 days’.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X