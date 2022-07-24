Pay salaries to staff on first of every month: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao demanded crediting salaries to the government employees on the first day of every month.

He alleged that not crediting salaries to the government employees who had fought in support of separate Telangana reflects the inefficient governance of CM KCR.

The Karimnagar MP said that the State was a revenue surplus one with Rs 16,000 crore in 2014. But, CM KCR had pushed the State into debit, forcing the government employees and pensioners to wait for their salaries till the 15th of every month.

He reminded that crediting salaries on the first day of every month is a must for every responsible government.

"The right to get salaries in time by employees and pensioners has been provided in the constitution under Article 21 and Article 300(a). However, not adhering to it amounts to a violation of the constitution. Further, unless when a financial emergency is imposed under Article 360, the governments cannot delay crediting salaries and pensions," said Bandi.

He reminded KCR about how he had promised to send a retired employee on the last day of his service. However, years have lapsed since CM KCR told an emotional story in the State Assembly on how to give a farewell to a retried employee. But the pensioners are still struggling to meet even their medical expenses.

Bandi alleged that the State government is not only dealing with salaries but also pensions, urgent bills like medical reimbursement, surrender leave, GPF, advance, part-final withdrawals and many others. The salary and pension-dependent retired employees have been at odds as they are not in a position to pay EMIs and bank loans.

Giving out the budget details for the financial year 2022-23, he asked how the State government was not able to meet the monthly salary bills for the employees, teachers and pensioners? He demanded the State government to pay salaries and pensions on the first day of the month, from August 2022.