PCC buckles up for municipal polls, constitutes screening committees

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has intensified its preparations for the upcoming municipal elections by appointing Screening Committees across parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Announcing the decision, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the committees would play a crucial role in the selection of Congress candidates for municipality and municipal corporation elections. The Screening Committees have been constituted under the aegis of the TPCC to ensure a transparent and effective candidate selection process.

As per the party decision, the minister in-charge of each parliamentary constituency will serve as the chairperson of the Screening Committee. The District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents within the respective parliamentary constituency will act as conveners. The committees will also include the Member of Parliament, sitting MLAs, contested MLA candidates, and senior party leaders from the respective constituencies.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has appointed the following as in charges of Parliamentary constituencies for the municipal elections–2026.

Podduturi Sudarshan Reddy (Advisor to Government) has been appointed as in-charge of the Adilabad (Scheduled Tribe) Parliamentary Constituency; Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency; IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as in-charge of the Chevella Parliamentary constituency; Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao has been appointed as in-charge of the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency; Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has been appointed as in-charge of the Khammam Parliamentary constituency; Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been appointed as in-charge of the Mahabubabad (Scheduled Tribe) Parliamentary constituency; Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha has been appointed as in-charge of the Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency; Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin has been appointed as in-charge of the Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency; Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy has been appointed as in-charge of the Medak Parliamentary constituency; Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari has been appointed as in-charge of the Nagarkurnool (Scheduled Caste) Parliamentary constituency; SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar has been appointed as in-charge of the Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency; Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka has been appointed as in-charge of the Bhongir Parliamentary constituency; Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been appointed as in-charge of the Warangal (Scheduled Caste) Parliamentary constituency, and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao as in-charge of the Peddapalli (Scheduled Caste) Parliamentary Constituency.

The move is seen as part of the Congress party’s broader strategy to strengthen its organisational structure and improve electoral preparedness ahead of the municipal polls.