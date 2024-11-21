Live
- Aim to design Tirumala into a planned model town'-TTD EO
- Maha records 65.11 per cent polling, highest in three decades
- Have no trust in pre-poll surveys- DKS
- The Rana Daggubati Show at IFFI 2024, Redefining Celebrity Talk Shows
- TN govt to reject Tungsten mining proposal in Madurai district: Forest Minister
- Bhupesh Baghel threatens defamation case over allegations in Bitcoin scam
- I want to have that chance of playing in IPL, says Swastik Chikara ahead of mega auction
- Damson Technologies Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Ahmedabad with Rs. 200 Crore planned Investment
- Waqf row: BJP stages protest condemning land grab in Karnataka
- President Droupadi Murmu Graces Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad
Just In
PCC Expansive Meeting Held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad
A meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad today.
Hyderabad: A meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. The gathering was attended by prominent leaders including PCC Chief Mahesh Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, and several Cabinet Ministers.
The meeting, which was conducted at the party's state headquarters, focused on strategic discussions surrounding upcoming political developments and the party's organizational strengthening. Several issues concerning the state’s governance and the Congress party's stance on various state and national matters were also on the agenda.
With the general elections on the horizon, the party is keen to galvanize support and unify its ranks to face the challenges ahead. The involvement of senior leaders, including Mahesh Goud and Bhatti, signifies the importance the Congress Party is placing on solidifying its base in Telangana.
The proceedings were marked by an emphasis on coordination and effective communication within the party, as well as plans to engage with the public on key issues affecting the state.
The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Congress party's commitment to serving the people of Telangana and striving for a stronger position in the upcoming electoral battles.