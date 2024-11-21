PCC Expansive Meeting Held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. The gathering was attended by prominent leaders including PCC Chief Mahesh Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, and several Cabinet Ministers.

The meeting, which was conducted at the party's state headquarters, focused on strategic discussions surrounding upcoming political developments and the party's organizational strengthening. Several issues concerning the state’s governance and the Congress party's stance on various state and national matters were also on the agenda.

With the general elections on the horizon, the party is keen to galvanize support and unify its ranks to face the challenges ahead. The involvement of senior leaders, including Mahesh Goud and Bhatti, signifies the importance the Congress Party is placing on solidifying its base in Telangana.

The proceedings were marked by an emphasis on coordination and effective communication within the party, as well as plans to engage with the public on key issues affecting the state.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Congress party's commitment to serving the people of Telangana and striving for a stronger position in the upcoming electoral battles.