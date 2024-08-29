Gadwal: Peaceful Celebration of Ganesh Navaratri in Aija Mandal: Guidelines Issued by Aija SI Vijay Bhaskar.In light of the upcoming Ganesh Navaratri celebrations, Aija Mandal SI Vijay Bhaskar has issued directives to ensure that the festivities are conducted peacefully, following the instructions from the SP. He emphasized the importance of obtaining police permission for organizing Ganesh pandals. Organizers must provide details such as the height of the Ganesh idol, the location of the setup, the immersion date and place, and other relevant information. These details should be registered through the Telangana Police Department's official Police Protocol website at https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in.

Once the application is submitted, the concerned station police officers will issue the necessary permits online. SI Vijay Bhaskar also advised that the pandals should be set up in such a way that they do not cause traffic disruptions. Organizers must secure permission from the relevant departments for the location where the pandal will be set up. Additionally, high-quality wiring should be used to prevent short circuits, and speakers should be arranged to minimize noise pollution, ensuring that students are not disturbed.

As per Supreme Court orders, speakers should be used only until 10 PM, and under no circumstances should DJs be allowed in the pandals.