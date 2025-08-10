Live
- India has emerged as preferred security partner in Indo-Pacific
- Heavy Rains Batter Hyderabad: Yellow Alert Issued
- 'Rahul Gandhi should apologise or prove his claims', Chirag Paswan backs ECI
- Op Sindoor proved India’s power to defeat enemies with home-grown strength: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi: Speeding SUV kills pedestrian near President's Estate, driver detained
- MCD to issue advisory against feeding pigeons
- Sukanta Majumdar faces protests from Trinamool workers after launch of Bengal's first AC EMU
- Daughter ties rakhi to father’s grave
- Peacock restaurant opens its int’l branch in Riyadh
- PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train, will ease travel for devotees
Karimnagar: Peacock Restaurant, popular multicuisine restaurant in Karimnagar, has opened its first international outlet in Riyadh, The capital of Saudi Arabia, On Friday.
Peacock was founded in 1996 by the Late Mohammed Akthar Ali, in Karimnagar. This new Riyadh venture brought under the partnership with Syed Wayez Ahmed, Group CEO of Wayez International Group of Companies, Mohammed Asghar Ali, Managing Director of Peacock Group of Hotels and Restaurants, and Mohammad Ali Al Jaidi, CEO of MAJIC Investment Company, India and Zaki, Vice President of Wayez International Group of Companies, promised to serve the taste with quality containing Indian cuisine and Indo Chinese Cuisine.
