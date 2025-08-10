Peacock restaurant opens its int’l branch in Riyadh

Karimnagar: Peacock Restaurant, popular multicuisine restaurant in Karimnagar, has opened its first international outlet in Riyadh, The capital of Saudi Arabia, On Friday.

Peacock was founded in 1996 by the Late Mohammed Akthar Ali, in Karimnagar. This new Riyadh venture brought under the partnership with Syed Wayez Ahmed, Group CEO of Wayez International Group of Companies, Mohammed Asghar Ali, Managing Director of Peacock Group of Hotels and Restaurants, and Mohammad Ali Al Jaidi, CEO of MAJIC Investment Company, India and Zaki, Vice President of Wayez International Group of Companies, promised to serve the taste with quality containing Indian cuisine and Indo Chinese Cuisine.