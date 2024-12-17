Live
Pebbair police arrested two people in a theft case
On 12 11 2024, the accused introduced himself to the complainant, D/o Eswaraiah village, Dawazipalli, at Pebbair police station. On 11-11-2024, the accused called the complainant at 7 am and asked her to come to Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district.
When the complainant reached Pebbair, the accused took her to the Beechupalli temple towards Kurnool bypass and from there took her on a friend's bike and took her under the bridge near the Krishna river bridge.
They took the complainant's earrings, side earrings, matinees and anklets and put them in my towel and sent them to my mother on WhatsApp. The complainant did not receive the complaint and took the items and cellphone with her and fled. According to the complaint, two accused were arrested today and a case was registered.si hariprasad reddy Said.