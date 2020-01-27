Peddalingareddypalli bags best GP award in Siddipet

Siddipet: Peddalingareddypalli bagged best gramapanchayat award. The village sarpanch T Udaya Sri Tirupati received the award from District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and Municipal Chairperson V Roja on 71st Republic Day celebrations held at Government Degree College in Siddipet on Sunday.

The sarpanch dedicated the award to the youth of the village for playing vital role in achieving it. Ward members J Lakshmi Narsu, Naga Raju, G Srinivas Reddy, Siddipet Rural TRS youth president M Srikanth Reddy , The party secretary Gaddam Maipal Reddy, T Raja Mahender and others were present.

