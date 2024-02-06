  • Menu
Peddapalli BRS MP joins Congress

Peddapally BRS MP Venkatesh Neta joined Congress in the presence of AICC leader KC Venugopal and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Highlights

The Congress party's victory in the Telangana assembly elections has resulted in a significant shift in the political equations. Opposition party leaders are now showing interest in joining the Congress. Moreover, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received a major blow during the parliamentary elections when their sitting MP, Venkatesh, announced his decision to join the Congress.

MP Venkatesh, who currently represents the Peddapally parliamentary constituency, visited Delhi along with CM Revanth Reddy and went to the house of Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal. During this visit, Venkatesh was officially invited to join the Congress and was welcomed with a Congress scarf.

The move of a sitting MP switching parties during the Lok Sabha elections is seen as a setback for the BRS. The change in party affiliation can impact the BRS's standing and influence in the region.



