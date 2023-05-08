Peddapalli: Telangana practises, country follows, says IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao

Peddapalli : Municipal Administration and IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana’s governance is ideal for the country in terms of public development and welfare.

The policies of Telangana are being replicated across the country in such a way that what Telangana practices, the country follows, the minister said. He inaugurated Ramagundam police commissionerate building built in G Plus-2 style with advanced features on Monday,

Speaking on the occasion KTR said that state police are working for internal security just like the soldiers guarding the borders of the country so that all the people can lead a peaceful life. He appreciated police for working with sincerity and maintaining law and order.

After the creation of separate state, police martyr constable Krishnaiah’s family was supported in every way, and Krishnaiah’s daughter Priyanka was provided MBBS education and she is currently working as a doctor at Karimnagar Basti Dawakhana.

The Minister said that during the State movement, there were many doubts and misconceptions regarding the establishment of Telangana, communal clashes, naxalite problem, lack of investment, leadership problem, disproving the misconceptions about the formation of Telangana, the minister said that Telangana has become an ideal for the country in all fields. The minister said that in the past people used to day ‘what Bengal does today, India will do tomorrow’ now the situation is ‘what Telangana does today, India will do tomorrow’ and the country has followed the programmes implemented by Telangana.