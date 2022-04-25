Peddapalli: Youth self immolates, dies

Peddapalli: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly self-immolated in depression. The incident took place in Mandhani mandal of Peddapalli on Monday morning. It is reported that the youth was in depression due to love failure. With this the youth allegedly poured kerosene and set himself ablaze in front of the girl's house. The alert residents doused the flames and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The doctors informed that the boy was brought dead. It is reported that the boy was resident of Papaiah village at Chennaravupet in Karimnagar. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and shifted the dead body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. The police said that investigation is underway.

In an another incident, a car mowed down a man after it went out of control and hit a motorist killing him on the spot at Hayathnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Monday.

Police believe that incident took place due to rash driving.

It is believed that the incident has occurred around 1am, when the car going towards Hayathnagar and hit a motorist identified as Raghuram, a resident of Kuntloor. Raghuram died on the spot.

It is reported that the car went on to crash into a compound wall of a house before coming to halt.