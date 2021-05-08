Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu Arrested In Bhimavaram

Telangana: The whereabouts of Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu, who has been missing for the past few days, has finally been found. He was arrested by the Ramagundam Task Force in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district. From there he moved to Ramagundam. The news is confirmed by the police. Madhu has been 'missing' since last Friday when the land grab case of former minister Eatala Rajender turned into a hot topic. While he switched off the phone, police said he had not gone anywhere, raising several suspicions.





High court Advocate Vaman Rao couple murder case has come to light, at the same time, he left Manthani for Hyderabad a week ago after receiving a phone call from a senior official in the state police department. Madhu will be questioned about the reasons for his disappearance for a few days. Meanwhile, the police have already showered questions on Madhu in the wake of the allegations in the Vamana Rao couple's murder case. It is learned that the police have arrested Madhu's nephew Bittu Seenu in the murder case of a lawyer couple from Peddapalli.

The Telangana government has focused on the murder case of lawyer Vaman Rao. They wrote to the High Court to set up a special court. A court in Karimnagar district has been asked to allocate the case for trial. The Telangana Judicial Secretary has written to the High Court to hear the murder case of the lawyers in a special court.