Pending Dharani applications to be cleared soon: Minister Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Dharani Committee will clear all the pending applications in Dharani portal before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Telangana, said State Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. He spoke at the inaugural event of the 13th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show held on Friday morning.

The Minister said that the special drive was launched by the State government for the verification and rectification of grievances of farmers and land owners. More than 2.45 lakh applications were pending at Dharani during the BRS-government regime and all these issues are likely to be cleared by the panel. “Once the Lok Sabha polls are over, the State government will revive the Dharani portal,” he said.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy assured to identify the challenges of the real estate sector with the members of CREDAI Hyderabad, and further discuss the same in a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to sort out the issues at the earliest.

All permissions for high-rise buildings shall come under one umbrella.

“It is true that there are some disturbances in the registration process of high-rise apartments today. The government is ready to smoothen the disturbances very soon. No new decisions shall be taken on the construction of skyscrapers in Hyderabad. The city skyline will continue to grow in the same way,” the State Housing Minister promised.