People cautioned against seasonal diseases

Mahbubnagar: The Health department urged the public in the district to be cautious about the seasonal diseases that would spread by insects, flies, and mosquitoes and other bacteria and viruses during the rainy season.

The local bodies additional Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar directed the district health and municipal officials to spread awareness on the importance of cleanliness and sanitation of their surroundings to keep the seasonal diseases away.

While taking part in a review with the officials of various departments on Thursday, the additional Collector said that there should be complete preparedness to tackle the seasonal diseases in the district and ensure that not a single dengue and malaria cases are witnessed in the district.

He said special teams should be set up in villages and mandals to create awareness among the people about the possibility of outbreak of visual seasonal diseases during monsoon. "ANMs, Asha, Anganwadi teachers and VRAs should be in the team at the village level and at the mandal level and senior officials including Tehsildars, MPDOs, doctors and others must supervise," said the additional Collector.

He called for a district-wide fight against mosquitoes as in the past. He said steps should be taken to prevent a single dengue case across the district.

The additional Collector directed the officials to set up a control room in the district headquarters to track and keep vigil on the seasonal diseases from time to time.

He also directed the municipal officials to close down all open pits and tap water trenches and release Gambusia fish and oil balls in dirty water holes and stagnant water bodies to contain the breeding of deadly disease causing mosquitoes.