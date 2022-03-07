People having plots to be given Rs 3 lakh each by Telangana govt for 2 BHK construction

The Telangana government will now accord Rs 3 lakh each for people with own plots for the construction of double bedroom houses, said minister Harish Rao on Monday while presenting the budget in assembly.



He said that the amount will be given to 3,000 houses in a constituency of which 3,57,000 houses will be under MLAs and 43,000 houses will be under the Chief Minister.

The government decided to provide financial assistance for the house construction after several requests from people and public representatives, Harish Rao said.

The minister continued that the government is also providing 2 BHK houses to the poor with 100 per cent subsidy. A total of 2,91,000 houses were sanctioned of which 1,70,000 houses were completed and the remaining are under construction, Rao added.