People see BJP as an alternative to Congress, BRS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The State BJP executive meeting held on Friday resolved to join the ranks to fight for the unemployed, farmers and other sections of people let down by the Congress government.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that for the first time since the formation of BJP in 1980, the party has won eight seats and gained 35 per cent vote share in the state. While the BRS is pushed to third position, the Congress is facing severe anti-incumbency within seven months of coming to power, he said. Listing out the struggle faced by the party cadre and leaders in the last 10 years, Kishan Reddy said the party won eight parliament seats in the recently concluded parliament elections. “It has registered a lead in 46 assembly seats and stood in second position in 44 seats. That shows how people see the BJP as the main alternative to the Congress party in Telangana,” Kishan Reddy said.

Further attacking the Congress for encouraging rampant corruption in the State, he said, “Congress party started carrying packages to Delhi in the name of RG Tax/R-Tax/UK Tax/BV Tax. If the KCR family looted Telangana for 10 years, now the Congress is looting Telangana by money collected from land acquisitions, settlements, commissions and percentages, from the Chief Minister to the MLAs, all are busy in the work to pay to the Delhi.”