People told to grow plants at homes: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the 3rdphase of Pattana Pragathiprogramme (Urban Development Programme) at Meerpet in Maheshwaram constituency on Friday. The Minister inaugurated Pattana Pragathi in the 39th, 40th and 43rd divisions under the Meerpet municipal corporation and later enquired the problems of locals in various colonies. The Minister also participated in the installation ceremony of the idol at the Pochamma Temple in 15th division of Balapur in Badangpet municipal corporation and inaugurated the newly set up cricket stadium in the 13th division.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government will provide six plants per house and everyone should grow plants at home. She said the government is spending a total of Rs 3 crore for the Haritha Haram programme. All streets should be clean, avoiding littering outside and wet and dry waste should be segregated and placed in municipal autos that collect waste, the Minister added. The Minister later instructed the local corporators to take care of the plants as per the target within their divisions.

Mayor Durga Deep Lal, Deputy Mayor Vikram Reddy, Corporators, TRS leaders, activists and others were present.